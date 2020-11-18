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Mein Kampf (Audiobook)
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478 views • November 18, 2020
Mein Kampf -
('My Struggle' / 'My Fight'):
Is a 1925 autobiographical manifesto by National Socialist German Workers Party leader Adolf Hitler.
The work describes the process by which Hitler became aware of The Jewish Problem and outlines his political ideology and future plans for Germany.
* Volume 1 of Mein Kampf: ['My Struggle' / 'My Fight'] was published in 1925.
* Volume 2 in 1926. The book was edited firstly by Emil Maurice, and then by Hitler's deputy Rudolf Hess.
Hitler began Mein Kampf ['My Struggle' / 'My Fight'] while imprisoned for political crimes following his unsuccessful Putsch in Munich in November 1923.
Hitler realized that it would have to be a two-volume work, with the first volume scheduled for release in early 1925.
After slow initial sales, the book was a bestseller in Germany after Hitler's rise to power in 1933.
The first English copy was published in 1933.
('My Struggle' / 'My Fight'):
Is a 1925 autobiographical manifesto by National Socialist German Workers Party leader Adolf Hitler.
The work describes the process by which Hitler became aware of The Jewish Problem and outlines his political ideology and future plans for Germany.
* Volume 1 of Mein Kampf: ['My Struggle' / 'My Fight'] was published in 1925.
* Volume 2 in 1926. The book was edited firstly by Emil Maurice, and then by Hitler's deputy Rudolf Hess.
Hitler began Mein Kampf ['My Struggle' / 'My Fight'] while imprisoned for political crimes following his unsuccessful Putsch in Munich in November 1923.
Hitler realized that it would have to be a two-volume work, with the first volume scheduled for release in early 1925.
After slow initial sales, the book was a bestseller in Germany after Hitler's rise to power in 1933.
The first English copy was published in 1933.
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