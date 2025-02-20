BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The "Martial Arts" Strategic Techniques To Destroy & Weaponize Your Thoughts Against Reality
What is happening
What is happening
9671 followers
0
120 views • 2 months ago


Streamed live 3 hours ago

WHY am I using this "Martial Arts" illustration in the title for today's discussion?


We have snakes in the grass.


It is amazing to discover that many segments in our lives use certain principles to understand problems at hand, deal with problems, and ultimately mastering those problems. In most cases, there is a fork in the road. We are in a war of Trusted Sources. Some sources will lead us to DECEPTION and others to TRUTH.


This is true whether you do martial arts, dog training, and even our faith.


What is the End Goal? Overcoming.


I am doing a Deep Dive into War and Blasphemy. The second module will be on March 6th, 5:30 PM CT. Here is the link:


https://celestialreport2.com/product/the-layered-military-gateway-portal-module-2-war-blasphemy-operational-now/


This video is brought to you, free of charge, by Celeste Solum at CelestialReport.com. Contact: [email protected]. Your support and donations are gratefully appreciated. God bless each of you.

