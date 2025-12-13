It’s Becoming Obvious That Donald Trump Wants To Be A Wartime President-NTEB-DEC 12 2025

President Trump ordered U.S. forces (Coast Guard + Navy) to seize a large oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela, an unprecedented use of military force against a vessel tied to a foreign nation. Venezuela condemned it as “piracy,” and critics warn it could escalate tensions toward war with Maduro’s government. Not only that, when asked what he planned to do with the 1.1 million gallons of oil on the tanker, he replied “I think we’ll keep it”. Who’s ready for ‘total war”? It’s coming.



“The horse is prepared against the day of battle: but safety is of the LORD.” Proverbs 21:31 (KJB)



On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, Donald Trump calls himself the ‘president of peace’ while doing anything and everything he can do to prepare for war. Talk about your cognitive dissonance. Remember when candidate Trump promised to “end the war” in Ukraine on “day one”? Not only has he not done that, he just gave them $800 million over the next two years to keep the war going. In addition to what the US is doing in Venezuela, Trump has also threatened the Colombian President Gustavo Petro, saying “he’ll be next”. Even though he claims to be working for peace, everything coming out of the Trump administration is screaming war. You’d have to be deaf, dumb and blind to not see it. Today we show you the coming wartime presidency of Donald Trump, we’ll give you updates on aliens and fallen angels, Charismatic demon possession, and just about everything else you need to know here on Day 2,097 of 15 Days To Flatten The Curve. TO THE FIGHT!!!