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COLOMBIA: CROWD GATHERS TO SEE FIGURE OF 'JESUS CHRIST' ON TREE!?!
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193 views • April 07, 2020
'Jesus' figure appears in tree days before Easter as crowds snub coronavirus lockdown
One witness said everyone was praying around the strange shape to cure the word of the "evil" coronavirus.
The sight of a "Jesus Christ" figure on a tree trunk has led to dozens of locals breaking the coronavirus lockdown to see it just days before the Easter period.
Footage taken in the town of Magangue in Bolivar, Colombia, shows a large group gathering around the tree.
One witness said everyone was praying around the strange shape to cure the word of the "evil" coronavirus.
The sight of a "Jesus Christ" figure on a tree trunk has led to dozens of locals breaking the coronavirus lockdown to see it just days before the Easter period.
Footage taken in the town of Magangue in Bolivar, Colombia, shows a large group gathering around the tree.
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