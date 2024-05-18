Create New Account
Thousands take to the streets in Tel Aviv, Israel demanding the overthrow of Netanyahu's government, early elections and a prisoner exchange deal with Hamas.
Published 21 hours ago

Thousands take to the streets in Tel Aviv, Israel demanding the overthrow of Netanyahu's government, early elections and a prisoner exchange deal with Hamas.

Hillary Clinton, will send a video message to the crowds alongside speeches from US, UK, German and Austrian ambassadors to Israel.

