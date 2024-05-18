Thousands take to the streets in Tel Aviv, Israel demanding the overthrow of Netanyahu's government, early elections and a prisoner exchange deal with Hamas.
Hillary Clinton, will send a video message to the crowds alongside speeches from US, UK, German and Austrian ambassadors to Israel.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.