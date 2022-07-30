Ukraine shells its own POWs to deter troops from surrendering - Moscow

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RT
July 30, 2022
Kiev’s forces shelled a detention center holding Ukrainian POWs early Friday morning to 'threaten' their own troops who may want to surrender, according to the Russian Defense Ministry
Details: https://on.rt.com/bzyv
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