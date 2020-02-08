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Don’t Forget the Basics
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6 views • February 08, 2020
Oftentimes in our quest for physical improvement, we find ourselves searching for the “secret” or “next best thing” when really all we need is to keep on practicing and perfecting the basics. Those other things can be helpful, but it’s important to keep working on and never forgetting the basics.
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