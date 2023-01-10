Is NASA deceiving us? When astronauts rise from the dead | www.kla.tv/9416

If you are 40 years or older, you may remember January 28th 1986. It was the day of a huge NASA catastrophe off the coast of Cape Canaveral, Florida, where at 11:38 am EST, 73 seconds after take-off, Space Shuttle Challenger exploded in a tremendous burst over the Atlantic. Now, for a second time this matter leaves the world breathless. Though, this latest shock even surpasses the one of 30 years ago. At least six of the seven Challenger crew members are said to be still alive; four of them even under the same name.



👉 https://kla.tv/9416





▬▬▬▬ About this channel ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬



Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored ...↪ what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting ...↪ little heard from the people, for the people ...↪ daily news on https://www.kla.tv/​​ and soon available here on Odysee. Stay tuned, it’s worth it! To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en



▬▬▬▬ PLEASE NOTE ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬





As long as we don't report according to the ideology and interests of the corporate media, we are constantly at risk, that pretexts will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV -

Join our internet-independent network today: https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung&lang=en





▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬





YouTube / Michael Thomas / https://youtu.be/PxqhU6nEy6c





YouTube / Gary Lite / https://youtu.be/gizxlFkdZug





YouTube / Bart Sibrel / https://youtu.be/Qr6Vcvl0OeU





Darrel Foss auf Opob News, „Was the Challenger Disaster a Hoax?“





http://natune.net/zitate/wahrheit





März 2015 CluesForum.info (ss)





Film/DVD 2009: NASA: Träume der Menschheit: Raumfahrt gestern, heute und morgen.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MZ_qVD3SWns





https://youtu.be/0DYro3HWeZM





https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Francis_Richard_Scobee





https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Michael_John_Smith





https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ronald_McNair





https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Judith_Resnik





https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gregory_Bruce_Jarvis





https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Christa_McAuliffe





http://cowsintrees.com





http://directory.engr.wisc.edu





http://law.syr.edu





http://www.ancestry.com/





http://bhlawpllc.com/events/surviving-the-ever-changing-world-of-employee-benefits-and-labor-laws-2/





Weitere Quellen:





https://viefag.files.wordpress.com/2016/03/challenger-disaster1.jpg





https://viefag.files.wordpress.com/2016/03/cows-in-trees-challenger-explosion.jpg





http://www.ncsla.org/Member-information.html?member=208





http://redeemingculture.com/science/astronomy/2225-go-fever





http://magazineusa.com





http://www.ma.hu





http://pics-about-space.com/francis-scobee-astronaut?p=3





http://emaze.com





http://fanpop.com





http://liltokyotrip.blogspot.de





https://openlibrary.org/works/OL4450000W/Judith_Resnik_Challenger_astronaut





http://www.oregonlive.com/forest-grove/index.ssf/2014/01/challenger_disaster_at_28_year.html





http://www.waymarking.com/waymarks/WM3BYV_Astronaut_Judith_Resnik_Akron_OH_24_77





http://dayonline.ru/incidents/photo/katastrofa-shattla-chellendzher-tragediya-v-pryamo-34942





http://www.findagrave.com/cgi-bin/fg.cgi?page=gr&GRid=13123





http://www.cbc.ca/radio/asithappens/as-it-happens-thursday-edition-1.3423939/former-student-remembers-her-teacher-turned-challenger-astronaut-christa-mcauliffe-1.3423946





https://www.flickr.com/groups/[email protected]/discuss/72157600160649368/





https://viefag.files.wordpress.com/2016/03/challenger_flight_51-l_crew.jpg





https://viefag.files.wordpress.com/2016/03/cows-in-trees-challenger-explosion.jpg





https://viefag.files.wordpress.com/2016/03/carl-mcnair.jpg





https://viefag.files.wordpress.com/2016/03/judith-resniks15.jpg





https://viefag.files.wordpress.com/2016/03/judith-resniks2.jpg





https://viefag.files.wordpress.com/2016/03/challenger-resnik1.jpg





https://viefag.files.wordpress.com/2016/03/challenger-mcauliffe1.jpg