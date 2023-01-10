Is NASA deceiving us? When astronauts rise from the dead | www.kla.tv/9416

If you are 40 years or older, you may remember January 28th 1986. It was
the day of a huge NASA catastrophe off the coast of Cape Canaveral, Florida,
where at 11:38 am EST, 73 seconds after take-off, Space Shuttle Challenger
exploded in a tremendous burst over the Atlantic. Now, for a second time this
matter leaves the world breathless. Though, this latest shock even surpasses
the one of 30 years ago. At least six of the seven Challenger crew members are
said to be still alive; four of them even under the same name.
👉 https://kla.tv/9416
