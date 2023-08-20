Starcraft - Dark Vengeance Campaign 5A

Difficulty: Difficult



Intro: Now, its time to take the fight to Alan Schezar and Ulrezaj once and for all. Your mission is to confront Ulrezaj’s forces and eradicate them as well as assassinate Alan Schezar. Unfortunately, it seems that Ulrezaj has built a function EMP psi emitter that will remove all of your forces’ shields every 10 minutes. Ulrezaj protoss forces seem to be immune from the effects.





Strategy: This is a fairly difficult level as you’re fighting two fully functional protoss bases that will send heavy ground forces early on to destroy you. You’ll need to build up a sizeable defense to counter them. You will also have to defend from red which is alan schezar’s forces. Your first order of business is to expand to the middle compound that is lightly defended. You can also expand a secondary expansion either directly north or to the northeast. Don’t overreach though, you have to keep mind that the protoss will send a 20 supply army that will make short work of a couple of turrets. You’ll need to build early high Templars and reavers that have high damage output to counter their forces. After you set up a sizeable defense for your bases, go ahead and go Carrier. Carriers will make short work of their dragoons and you’ll have to fight through A LOT of them! As always, High Templar with arbiter support is a great way to go. Don’t build Archons as they are rendered useless from the psy emitter.





Unit Composition: Carriers with Scout support