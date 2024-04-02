🚨 Denver, Colorado
City Officials Beg Illegal Aliens to Move on as they’ve Run out of Jobs and Resources
🔴 Denver’s Newcomer Communications Liaison, Andres Carrera
“The opportunities are over. New York gives you more. Chicago gives you more. So I suggest you go there, where there is longer term shelter.
There are also more job opportunities there.
We have received too many [illegals] and that is why we ran out of resources.
If you stay here, you are going to suffer even more.”
🔴 Denver is offering to buy illegal aliens bus tickets to “move on” to anywhere else in the country.
https://rumble.com/v4mxjiz-city-officials-beg-illegal-aliens-to-move-on-as-theyve-run-out-of-jobs-and-.html
