🚨 Denver, Colorado





City Officials Beg Illegal Aliens to Move on as they’ve Run out of Jobs and Resources





🔴 Denver’s Newcomer Communications Liaison, Andres Carrera





“The opportunities are over. New York gives you more. Chicago gives you more. So I suggest you go there, where there is longer term shelter.





There are also more job opportunities there.





We have received too many [illegals] and that is why we ran out of resources.





If you stay here, you are going to suffer even more.”





🔴 Denver is offering to buy illegal aliens bus tickets to “move on” to anywhere else in the country.





