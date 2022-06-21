Judge John Noverini - Illinois Supreme Court Justice Candidate 2022 #taniajoy #judgenoverini

Local action can change our national impact! Judge John Noverini is running for Illinois Supreme Court Justice and is a God-fearing, conservative, constitutional judge. He has spent decades on the bench, in multiple specialties of the court system. He joined me IN PERSON for the first ever live show for Beauty for Ashes.

Support him here: https://noverini.com/

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Keep fighting the Good fight! ~ Tania Joy Business or media, please contact us at: [email protected]