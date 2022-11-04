Illegitimate Government: John Locke on Tyranny

Few people were more influential on the founders and old revolutionaries than John Locke. And his Two Treatises help us understand how they saw the difference between legitimate government - and the other kind - tyranny.

Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: Nov 4, 2022

