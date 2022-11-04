Illegitimate Government: John Locke on Tyranny

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Few people were more influential on the founders and old revolutionaries than John Locke. And his Two Treatises help us understand how they saw the difference between legitimate government - and the other kind - tyranny.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: Nov 4, 2022
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