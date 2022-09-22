LIVE@10PM ET IS LIBS OF TIKTOK THE DECLINE OF SOCIETY

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In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels
September 21, 2022
Libs of TIKTOK gives an inside view of the Democratic Party, the education system and crime in America.
Freedom Fest in PA is in several weeks–inside panel questions.
https://teddydaniels.tv/
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