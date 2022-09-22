LIVE@10PM ET IS LIBS OF TIKTOK THE DECLINE OF SOCIETY

In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels





September 21, 2022





Libs of TIKTOK gives an inside view of the Democratic Party, the education system and crime in America.





Freedom Fest in PA is in several weeks–inside panel questions.





https://teddydaniels.tv/

https://gab.com/teddydanielspa

https://www.facebook.com/TEDDYDANIELSTV/





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1l00i1-live10pm-et-is-libs-of-tiktok-the-decline-of-society.html



