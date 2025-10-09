Yah's Misfits 9-20-2025

In this week’s Torah Study, we discuss Exodus 34, the replacing of the two tables of stone, Moses going up alone on Mt Sinai, YHWH’s mercy and forgiveness, Yahuah the Righteous Judge, covenant renewal, the three times a year in which males are to appear before YHWH for feasts (Unleavened Bread, First Fruits, & Tabernacles), and Moses descent from Sinai with his face shining light. In the second part of discussion, we will break down the fraudulent Book of Esther, which was not found in Qumran. Why are the modern day Pharisees in charge of this find? This occult book introduces a feast known as Purim, which was never celebrated by the Sons of Zadok. Also, we will talk about the historical rejection of this trash doctrine. YHWH is not mentioned even one time. In one of our early studies last year, we proved that the Book of Jasher is really the Book of Jubilees (the Book of Righteousness). Similarly, is the Proto-Esther fragment really 1 Esdras? Not only is the timeline off, but Messiah never mentioned this book at all. Finally, 1 Esdras seems to match up perfectly in history. In upcoming studies, we are going discuss some of the apocryphal books, which ones are legitimate and which ones are occult or Pharisee leaven. Love you all.