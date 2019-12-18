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Is Artificial Intelligence Making Us Terraform the Planet for It ? (Celeste Solum 3/5)
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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127 views • December 18, 2019
(AUDIO PODCAST) MIAC #261 Is Artificial Intelligence Making Us Terraform the Planet for It ? http://adapt2030.libsyn.com/miac-261-...

Celeste Solum author of Electromagnetic Radiation Protection Solutions and David DuByne from ADAPT 2030 discuss how society may behave in food shortages and how our planet is being altered from pollution, gene editing and A.I as we descend deeper into the Grand Solar Minimum so you can protect your families during these changing times.

•Deforesting cities to install 5G
•2023 mandate to install 5G across the EU
•Genetically modifying all life on Earth
•Earths ongoing magnetic pole reversal
•Micro Nova from the Sun
•Hyper-Preparation for continuity of government
•Growing ancient grains
•Why are farmers switching from Hard Red Winter wheat to Sorghum
•Eradicating noxious weeds & invasive species in the USA
•Cellulose filler 3% in meats and up to 18% in ice creams, cookies and other foods
•Synthetic Biology

Celeste’s new book Electromagnetic Radiation Protection Solutions https://climatesun.com/electromagneti...
Celeste Solum Bishop’s website where you can also find Electromagnetic Radiation Protection Solutions https://shepherdsheart.life
https://www.patreon.com/shepherdshear...
https://www.shepherdsheartfarm.com

Climate Revolution: A ‘Must Read’ for understanding our Sun driven climate as we progress deeper into the new Eddy Grand Solar Minimum. Weather extremes leading to Global food scarcity and high food prices are here now, and this book describes the expected changes, how to survive & thrive during future challenging times with practical preparations.

🔵 ADAPT 2030 Climate Revolution Book https://payhip.com/b/3sVi

🔵 Avoid Paying UN Global Carbon Tax
New its Not CO2 its the Sun T-shirt
https://teespring.com/stores/adapt-2030

🔵 My Patriot Supply Two Week Food Supply with 92 servings
http://www.preparewithadapt2030.com

🔵 ADAPT 2030 Amazon Store: Grand Solar Minimum Preparedness
https://www.amazon.com/shop/adapt2030

🔵 True Leaf Market Heirloom Seeds
http://www.pjtra.com/t/SkNITkxPS0xDR0...

#A.I #polarwander #agriculture #grandsolarminimum #adapt2030 #climaterevolution

_______________________________________

*** Members Only Climate Preparedness Channels ***
https://www.patreon.com/adapt2030
https://www.subscribestar.com/adapt-2030
Tip Jar via - paypal.me/adapt2030

*** PODCAST Mini Ice Age Conversations ***
iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/a...
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LIVE BROADCAST Revolution Radio (Studio A)
Thursday Nights 10 PM to Midnight E.S.T.
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*** Video & Audio Content ***
Created & Produced by David DuByne
http://www.oilseedcrops.org

*** ADAPT 2030 NEWSLETTER & RESOURCES ***
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Keywords
changesearthcoolingextremeglobalwarmingweatheranimalclimatechangeadapt2030extremeweathergrandsolarminimumanomalieseddyglobalwarmingclimatecrisiscosmicraysdaviddubyneeconomiccrisis
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