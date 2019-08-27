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Time for a U.S. Military to Stop CHINA in the South China Sea
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11 views • August 27, 2019
U.S. forces should maintain a 24/7 365 presence in the South China Sea. They should deploy, as Secretary Carter indicated, with no regard for Chinese claims that its artificial islands have sovereign rights.
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