"I called up France, Macron, whose wife treats him extremely badly and he’s still recovering from the right to the jaw." - Trump talks about domestic abuse victim Emmanuel Macron.

Adding:

🔥 Trump is considering firing Pam Bondi over Epstein files — Report

The president has discussed replacing his attorney general, frustrated with her leadership and handling of the Epstein documents, NYT reported.

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) head Lee Zeldin is floated as a possible successor.

🔨 In March, the House Oversight Committee voted to subpoena Bondi over the Epstein files cover‑up.