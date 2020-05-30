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ANDREW CUOMO MADE A HUGE MISTAKE
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11 views • May 30, 2020
Dr. Jeff Barke explains how Governor Cuomo made a huge mistake by forcing elderly/nursing homes to accept patients with COVID-19 while other governors protected the elderly by not allowing them to be admitted. This was a death sentence for THOUSANDS.
ARTICLE: https://www.forbes.com/sites/theapothecary/2020/05/26/nursing-homes-assisted-living-facilities-0-6-of-the-u-s-population-43-of-u-s-covid-19-deaths/#36fe65b74cdb
DR. BARKE
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ARTICLE: https://www.forbes.com/sites/theapothecary/2020/05/26/nursing-homes-assisted-living-facilities-0-6-of-the-u-s-population-43-of-u-s-covid-19-deaths/#36fe65b74cdb
DR. BARKE
https://twitter.com/RX_forLiberty
https://www.instagram.com/rxforlibert...
**FOR SPEAKING INQUIRIES FOR DR. BARKE CONTACT: [email protected]
https://www.adoctoraday.com/
Keep Fleccas Talks Independent by helping fight demonetization!
Please consider supporting me via the links below. Anything helps!
https://www.paypal.me/fleccastalks
https://venmo.com/fleccas
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