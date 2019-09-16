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CBC Lies About Conservative Ghada Malek
KevinJJohnston
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7 views • September 16, 2019
Justin Trudeau has given the far-left media in Canada more than six hundred million dollars to lie about his competitors and of course about him. Here is a prime example of his money going to work using the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation a government-funded entity to insult a hard-working Christian woman who is running for office in Streetsville. Ghada Malek is a wonderful lady who knows her stuff and I will be elated when she is victorious. She needs to be victorious because she's the only one that will take our real concerns to Parliament. I know that all of us have had enough of the lies so let's talk about those lies now!

Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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