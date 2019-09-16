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CBC Lies About Conservative Ghada Malek
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7 views • September 16, 2019
Justin Trudeau has given the far-left media in Canada more than six hundred million dollars to lie about his competitors and of course about him. Here is a prime example of his money going to work using the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation a government-funded entity to insult a hard-working Christian woman who is running for office in Streetsville. Ghada Malek is a wonderful lady who knows her stuff and I will be elated when she is victorious. She needs to be victorious because she's the only one that will take our real concerns to Parliament. I know that all of us have had enough of the lies so let's talk about those lies now!
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca
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Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca
In case You Tube shuts us down, ALL our videos are on BITCHUTE.com
Bitchute.com: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kevinjjohnston/
BRIGHTEON.com
Brighteon.com: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
DONATE HERE: https://c5m-group-inc.square.site
Website: http://www.FreedomReport.ca
Twitter: http://www.Twitter.com/saugamayor
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/realkevinjjohnston
Minds: http://minds.com/kevinjjohnston
Oneway: http://www.oneway.com/kevinjjohnston
Gab: http://gab.ai/kevinjjohnston
USA.life: https://usa.life/kevinjjohnston
Canund: https://canund.com/KevinJJohnston
Volunteer - Support - Call 289.997.6545 - www.KevinJJohnston.ca
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