400,000 Vaxx Abortions: Military Data Confirms 300% Increase in miscarriages

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When it comes to Dr. Fauci's unholy clot shot, even the New York Times has admitted that vaccinated women are experiencing a chaotic menstrual cycle, and post-menopausal women have even started their periods again.
On Wednesday, a lion in the arena of public safety and research, Steve Kirsch, joined the Stew Peters Show to share what else is being impacted by the highly powerful bioweapon drug being shoved into the arms of deluded.
Mr. Kirsch believes the number of spontaneous abortions and miscarriages may exceed 400,000. And this is based on data from the DOD and underreporting rates in VAERS.
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