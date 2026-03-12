Impact on Retirees and Broader Economic Pressures, an interview with Mitch Vexler

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Millions of retirees could be facing a harsh financial reality. Pensions and 401(k)s tied to municipal bonds may be far weaker than people realize, while rising defaults and liquidity stress add pressure. Even major funds halting redemptions signal deeper cracks in the system. Are retirement savings truly secure anymore?
#RetirementCrisis #EconomicOutlook #Pensions #FinancialWarning #LiquidityCrisis #Economy
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