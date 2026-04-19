Nebraska Huskers Football Stadium Renovation Plans and Basketball Roster Building in Big Red Update

Nebraska Cornhuskers fans, big updates are here. Memorial Stadium renovation plans, basketball transfer portal moves, baseball series action, and football outlook under Matt Rhule dominate today’s Husker headlines. Stay informed with the latest developments across Nebraska athletics in this roundup.



The iconic Memorial Stadium is set for major changes after the 2026 season, including a full south side rebuild, new seatbacks, improved concourses, and modern amenities. At a reported cost of six hundred million dollars, the project aims to modernize the historic venue while keeping its legendary atmosphere intact. Meanwhile, Fred Hoiberg continues building the basketball roster through smart transfer portal additions, bringing in gritty guards and versatile forwards without overspending in the NIL era. On the diamond, the Nebraska baseball team faces a pivotal weekend series that could impact their NCAA tournament hosting hopes. Football under head coach Matt Rhule enters another critical period as spring developments, recruiting updates, and depth chart battles shape the upcoming Big Ten season.



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Read the article at the Nebraska Journal Herald



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