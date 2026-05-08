VAX STERILIZATION, THIS SLIPPED OUT IN 2020 !!

Sir John Bell being interviewed by Channel 4 Jon Snow When he just comes out and says about the plan to sterilize the population. Jon Snow, does not know what to say or do, because it went out Live.

"These Vaccines are unlikely too completely sterilize the population..."

(The sterilization is based on just one injection; apparently to completely sterilize a population 100%, it needs 8 injections, so this is why the constant booster shots.



