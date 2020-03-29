Ladybird Key Words reader 1a

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this one will be free. an easy tool for teaching preschooler to read. also, a great tool for ESL students. it's what i've used for years with great success.
i homeschooled my kids on the mission field in the Philippines. my 2nd learned to read when he was 3 using phonics & sight reading. today, he's an Army Ranger, Major & surgeon.
i recommend sight reading with the basic vocabulary words employed by Ladybird readers.