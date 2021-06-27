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IT WAS NEVER GONNA BE JUST A FEW DAYS... IT WAS NEVER ABOUT A VIRUS... IT WAS NEVER ABOUT OUR SAFETY... [2021-06-27] - ANONYMOUS (POEM VIDEO)
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260 views • June 27, 2021
IT WAS NEVER GONNA BE JUST A FEW DAYS... IT WAS NEVER ABOUT A VIRUS... IT WAS NEVER ABOUT OUR SAFETY... [2021-06-27] - ANONYMOUS (POEM VIDEO)
The people that are still asleep to the 911 False Flag Event are also the same people that are still asleep to the Covid-19 PLANdemic/SCAMdemic. These people have had nearly 1 1/2 years to Wake Up to the current False Flag Event, and they have had nearly 20 years to Wake Up to the 911 False Flag Event. Evolution is FAKE, but Survival of the Fittest is TRUTH. Hopefully you are FULLY AWAKE to both False Flag Events by now, but if you are not, and YOU STILL HAVEN'T TAKEN THE DEPOPULATION JAB, then you still have time. Please do your own research, and do not follow the COVIDIOT SHEEPLE with their SUICIDE CULT into their MASS GRAVES.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
FEMA-CDC PLASTIC COFFINS INVESTIGATED [2005] (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4Zszxh5U9niI/
PLASTIC COFFIN FACTORY WITH 500,000 COFFINS IN THE MIDDLE OF GEORGIA [2000] (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ht2cWN9WfyQK/
INVESTIGATING FEMA MASS GRAVE SITES BEING HIDDEN IN HOUSTON, TEXAS FOR SOME FUTURE EVENT [2009] (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ccqUO5Mr9bAR/
MASSIVE FEMA CONCRETE TOMBS BEING PRE-STAGED NEAR SEVERAL LARGE CITIES IN ARIZONA AND CALIFORNIA [2009] (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RDJUgFgWZJlJ/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
The people that are still asleep to the 911 False Flag Event are also the same people that are still asleep to the Covid-19 PLANdemic/SCAMdemic. These people have had nearly 1 1/2 years to Wake Up to the current False Flag Event, and they have had nearly 20 years to Wake Up to the 911 False Flag Event. Evolution is FAKE, but Survival of the Fittest is TRUTH. Hopefully you are FULLY AWAKE to both False Flag Events by now, but if you are not, and YOU STILL HAVEN'T TAKEN THE DEPOPULATION JAB, then you still have time. Please do your own research, and do not follow the COVIDIOT SHEEPLE with their SUICIDE CULT into their MASS GRAVES.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
FEMA-CDC PLASTIC COFFINS INVESTIGATED [2005] (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4Zszxh5U9niI/
PLASTIC COFFIN FACTORY WITH 500,000 COFFINS IN THE MIDDLE OF GEORGIA [2000] (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ht2cWN9WfyQK/
INVESTIGATING FEMA MASS GRAVE SITES BEING HIDDEN IN HOUSTON, TEXAS FOR SOME FUTURE EVENT [2009] (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ccqUO5Mr9bAR/
MASSIVE FEMA CONCRETE TOMBS BEING PRE-STAGED NEAR SEVERAL LARGE CITIES IN ARIZONA AND CALIFORNIA [2009] (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RDJUgFgWZJlJ/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
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