© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Another battalion became disillusioned with Zelensky.
◾️The video shows the appeal of the 6th separate rifle battalion under the command of Colonel Khobot. history we already know. The fighters were thrown without any normal equipment to the zero line. There they lost 70 percent of their personnel. There was no logistics and communication. The soldiers did not know where their allies were. The dead were not taken away, the missing were not searched. And why - the Ukrainian commanders do not need extra hassle. It's easier to forget about them, and declare the living deserters instead of solving their problems.