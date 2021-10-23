BANNED from YouTube: COVID Vax deaths on VAERS more than double that of all vax deaths COMBINED since FOREVER!

THIS IS MY 3RD BANNED/CENSORED/DELETED YOUTUBE VIDEO: In June 2021, COVID vax deaths reported to VAERS surpassed the total death number for all vaccines combined since the beginning of VAERS!



Here is my YouTube description below, even calling out the "fact-checkers" because these numbers are true facts anyone can look up, but I know they hate facts that go against their CCP narrative:

-Check this fact-checkers, and you will see I'm right!

-Covid "vaccine" deaths reported to VAERS in the past SIX MONTHS are already 5,888 compared to the TOTAL deaths over the last 40 YEARS from ALL vaccines, which is 2,355 (or 59 per year on average)!

-Vaccines in the past have been halted and recalled for just a few deaths and/or other adverse reactions. There have NEVER been even 100 deaths allowed before pulling a vaccine off the market, but now, with almost 6,000 deaths reported, they are pushing it more than ever.

-Does this make you go, "Hmmm?" as it does me? Something is very wrong here...