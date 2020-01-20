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Rob Skiba Interviews 🎙 Robbie Davidson & Brian Mullin׃ Flat Earth and Scientism Exposed
Celebrate Truth
Celebrate Truth
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28 views • January 20, 2020
Originally mirrored on YouTube on Feb 25, 2017 with 22K views.
great show with Rob Skiba on Revolutionary Radio, recorded on 11/30/16, with Robbie Davidson and Brian Mullin about their documentary, "Scientism Exposed." Should we trust "science" (falsely so-called) or the truth of Scripture? We discussed evolution, flat earth and more. ☤ Scientism Exposed 📡 a "Science Falsely So Called" Documentary Film. https://celebratetruth.org/ Revealing the true Creator of creation. What if there has been an agenda to keep people from the Truth of God? What if everything modern day science has taught you about your origins is wrong? Make no mistake; the very foundation of all of mankind’s “knowledge” depends on what is believed to be the Truth about the Origin of all that exists. “Scientism Exposed” is the long-awaited documentary film uncovering the spiritual agenda and deception with the scientific worldview that many teach today as proven truth and fact. Do you believe in billions or do you believe in the Bible? To purchase the DVD, learn more about the film or get the latest news go to: https://celebratetruth.org/ 🔭🔬⚛ 🚀☤ 📡✇

Scientism Exposed 1 & 2 on DVD and Digital Download & the brand new book available now! https://celebratetruth.org/
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CELEBRATE TRUTH ✔Subscribe http://bit.ly/1UCqKlZ
✉EMAIL: [email protected]
•WEBSITE: https://celebratetruth.org
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•GROUP: https://www.facebook.com/groups/Celeb... ROBBIE DAVIDSON ✔Subscribe https://www.youtube.com/user/RobbieDtv
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•INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/mrrobbied
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SHARE, LIKE & SUBSCRIBE! Celebrate Truth - John 14:6 - Blessings

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted. "Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html
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sciencebibleearthconspiracy theoryrob skibascientismdocumentarybrian mullintestingtheglobe
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