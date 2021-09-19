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The NIH has ivermectin on their list treating COVID-19 virus
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184 views • September 19, 2021
So why is Anthony Fauci and the media bashing Ivermectin? Are effective Covid medications like ivermectin being suppressed because their successful treatments could cause vaccines to lose government funding? The lies about this Nobel prize-winning medication is another ploy to force people to be inoculated by the clot shot.
https://www.covid19treatmentguidelines.nih.gov/therapies/antiviral-therapy/
https://www.covid19treatmentguidelines.nih.gov/therapies/antiviral-therapy/ivermectin/
https://www.covid19treatmentguidelines.nih.gov/therapies/antiviral-therapy/
https://www.covid19treatmentguidelines.nih.gov/therapies/antiviral-therapy/ivermectin/
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