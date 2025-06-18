BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
VAX POISONED FOOD NETWORK STAR DIES SUDDENLY
279 views • 1 day ago

Jun 17, 2025 - Anne Burrell, chef and Food Network star, dies at 55

Chef Anne Burrell, best known as the longtime co-host of Food Network's "Worst Cooks in America," has died. She was 55.

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=kFAfJZwdp2k


###


@chefanneburrell

222w

"VACCINATED!!!! Shot one done!! It was actually an emotional and liberating experience!!! There is a light... we are coming back to life!!! I am so grateful. #ilovewhatido #wearamask"

https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/CMY2XOgBeMC/?igshid=qfxyec52wdfc


###


@chefanneburrell

216w

"Just a WONDERFUL evening with a talented and AMAZING group of vaccinated women!!! I am a #luckygirl #ilovewhatido"

https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/COCYrphhBwN/?igshid=w74f99to4o3

healthvaccinesdeathmedicinecardiac arrestchefmrna vaccinevaccine injury storiesanne burrellchef anne burrell
