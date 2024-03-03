What if Black Templars met Santa Claus _ Warhammer 40K Parody
Published Yesterday
Mirrored Content
A Christmas themed Warhammer 40K parody about Black Templars thinking Santa Claus is a witch.
parodystar warswarhammer 40kspace marinesstorm troopers
