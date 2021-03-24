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SGTReport: THE WORLD MUST KNOW. #PureEvil #HellOnEarth
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270 views • March 24, 2021
Since 2011, more than 18,000 Syrian human beings have had their organs harvested. Men, women and children. And the mainstream media has been silent. No one is doing anything to stop it. Because it's business: Human trafficking, Satanic ritual abuse, organ harvesting. #PureEvil.
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