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Vital Information about the Covid-19 Vaccine. Some will watch this and then carry on masking up take the jab. THIS INCLUDES YOU!
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101 views • December 04, 2020
International best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, explains why it is impossible for patients to give informed consent to the vaccine, and he exposes what he believes is a huge unreported scandal involving the UK Government and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
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