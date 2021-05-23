Death to Arabs, but jews are innocent

Human Sacrifice in the Bible (only a little part)



Deuteronomy 12:27

And thou shalt offer thy burnt offerings, the flesh and the blood, upon the altar of the LORD thy God: and the blood of thy sacrifices shall be poured out upon the altar of the LORD thy God, and thou shalt eat the flesh.



Exodus 22:29 “Thou shalt not delay to offer the first of thy ripe fruits, and of thy liquors: the firstborn of thy sons shalt thou give unto me.”



Ezekiel 20:25-26 “Wherefore I gave them also statutes that were not good and judgments whereby they should not live;"

20:26 “And I polluted them in their own gifts in that they caused to pass through the fire all that openeth the womb that I might make them desolate, to the end that they might know that I am the Lord.”



II Samuel 21 is another example of blood sacrifice to appease Jehova.

21:6 Let seven men of his sons be delivered unto us, and we will hang them up unto the Lord in Gib’e-ah of Saul, whom the Lord did choose.

21:9 And he delivered them into the hands of the Gib’e-on-ites, and they hanged them in the hill before the Lord: and they fell all seven together, and were put to death in the days of harvest, in the first days, in the beginning of barley harvest.

21:10 And Riz’pah the daughter of A-i’ah took sackcloth, and spread it for her upon the rock, from the beginning of harvest until water dropped upon them out of heaven, and suffered neither the birds of the air to rest on them by day, nor the beasts of the field by night.



When seven men are murdered in cold blood in order to appease Jehova in hopes that he will end a famine, it can only be called human blood sacrifice.



More Blood Sacrifice:



Numbers 31:25 And the Lord spake unto Moses, saying,

31:26 Take the sum of the prey that was taken, both of man and of beast, thou, and Eleazar the priest, and the chief fathers of the congregation:

31:27 And divide the prey into two parts; between them that took the war upon them, who went out to battle, and between all the congregation:

31:28 And levy a tribute unto the LORD of the men of war which went out to battle: one soul of five hundred, both of the persons, and of the beeves, and of the asses, and of the sheep:

31:29 Take it of their half, and give it unto Eleazar the priest, for an heave offering of the LORD.

31:30 And of the children of Israel's half, thou shalt take one portion of fifty, of the persons, of the beeves, of the asses, and of the flocks, of all manner of beasts, and give them unto the Levites, which keep the charge of the tabernacle of the LORD.

31:31 And Moses and Eleazar the priest did as the LORD commanded Moses.

31:32 And the booty, being the rest of the prey which the men of war had caught, was six hundred thousand and seventy thousand and five thousand sheep,

31:33 And threescore and twelve thousand beeves,

31:34 And threescore and one thousand asses,

31:35 And thirty and two thousand persons in all, of women that had not known man by lying with him.

31:36 And the half, which was the portion of them that went out to war, was in number three hundred thousand and seven and thirty thousand and five hundred sheep:

31:37 And the LORD'S tribute of the sheep was six hundred and threescore and fifteen.

31:38 And the beeves were thirty and six thousand; of which the LORD'S tribute was threescore and twelve.

31:39 And the asses were thirty thousand and five hundred; of which the LORD'S tribute was threescore and one.

31:40 And the persons were sixteen thousand; of which the LORD'S tribute was thirty and two persons.



This excerp was taken from "The Handbook of Jewish Knowledge" by Nathan Ausubel ©1964; pages 302-303



"Jephthah, one of the ruler judges following the conquest of Canaan, had sacrificed his only daughter to the God of Israel in a celebration of a military victory against the Ammonites; Samuel "the seer" had hacked in a sacrificial manner the body of Agag before God; David, the sensitive poet king had handed the seven sons of Saul to the Gibeonites "to hang them up unto God."



An example of this can be seen below, how the verse was changed in Judges 11:39.

In the others, the human has been replaced with a "lamb."



Judges 11:34

And Jephthah came to Mizpeh unto his house, and, behold, his daughter came out to meet him with timbrels and with dances: and she was his only child; beside her he had neither son nor daughter.

11:35

And it came to pass, when he saw her, that he rent his clothes, and said, Alas, my daughter! thou hast brought me very low, and thou art one of them that trouble me: for I have opened my mouth unto the LORD, and I cannot go back.

11:36

And she said unto him, My father, if thou hast opened thy mouth unto the LORD, do to me according to that which hath proceeded out of thy mouth; forasmuch as the LORD hath taken vengeance for thee of thine enemies, even of the children of Ammon.