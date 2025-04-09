BrightLearn - The Origins of the Federal Reserve by Murray Rothbard

This podcast delves into the origins of the Federal Reserve, revealing its roots in the Progressive Movement's push for centralized government control, driven by big businesses and financial interests seeking to maintain economic dominance through government intervention and the establishment of regulatory commissions, ultimately leading to the creation of the Federal Reserve System in 1913 as a response to economic crises and the need for a lender of last resort, while also serving as a tool for economic imperialism and the expansion of U.S. influence abroad.





