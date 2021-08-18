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WARFARE PRAYERS THAT ROUT DEMONS PART1-BY JOHN ECKHARDT (PLUGGING TO THE POWER SOURCE)
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84 views • August 18, 2021
Our source of power is the Holy Spirit and the Word of God. We build ourselves up in faith when we confess the Word of God. We experience greater confidence when we understand the Word and walk in revelation. Prayer plugs us into the power source. Prayer connects us to God and allows His power to flow to us in any situation. This is Part 1of 5. Declare the prayers aloud to start routing the demons! It is important that our lives are surrendered to Jesus Christ and we acknowledge Him as our Lord and only savior. Special thanks to JOHN ECKHARDT for this anointed book.
CONTENTS:
Prayers for Blessing and Favor .
Prayers for Revelation
Prayers Concerning the Heavens
Prayers for Enlargement and Increase .
Renunciations .
Prayers in Christ .
Kingdom Prayers and Decrees .
Prayers Releasing the Fire of God .
Prayers to Command the Morning, the Day, and the Night
Releasing the Sword of the Lord .
Releasing the Arrows of the Lord .
Breaking Curses and Casting Out Generational Spirits .
Disannulling Ungodly Covenants
CONTENTS:
Prayers for Blessing and Favor .
Prayers for Revelation
Prayers Concerning the Heavens
Prayers for Enlargement and Increase .
Renunciations .
Prayers in Christ .
Kingdom Prayers and Decrees .
Prayers Releasing the Fire of God .
Prayers to Command the Morning, the Day, and the Night
Releasing the Sword of the Lord .
Releasing the Arrows of the Lord .
Breaking Curses and Casting Out Generational Spirits .
Disannulling Ungodly Covenants
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