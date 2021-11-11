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The Travis Scott Jesuit Order Ritual: Snoop Dogg's Single 'Murder Music' Also Dropped on November 5th (No Coincidence)
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81 views • November 11, 2021
Remember Satan has to tell us what his future plans are.
It is becoming more and more obvious as the days go by after the Travis Scott Astroworld Psyop happened that this was an evil, planned out event. There are many symbolisms and other events that were related to this Satanic Ritual and in my next two videos we will llok at Travis Scott's previous connections to this date of November 5th that was picked for his ritual to the Devil himself.
I honestly think that there is a shift in human consciousness and it is for the good. What this Travis Scott Satanic Blood Letting has shown me in a few short days is just how awake people (especially the new millenials) are in waking up. They may have already been awake, but the fallout of 'Travistock' (my new name for him) has been incredible. There is a fight for the Soul of this Planet and Satan is now losing. Between COVID and these psyops I have new hope for mankind. Enjoy the video. We are on it.
Related videos:
Related video: "Satan's Demonic Dystopia: Did He Use Travis Scott to Show Us His Pending Tsunami Wave?"
https://rumble.com/embed/vmdgph/?pub=et9v9
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
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It is becoming more and more obvious as the days go by after the Travis Scott Astroworld Psyop happened that this was an evil, planned out event. There are many symbolisms and other events that were related to this Satanic Ritual and in my next two videos we will llok at Travis Scott's previous connections to this date of November 5th that was picked for his ritual to the Devil himself.
I honestly think that there is a shift in human consciousness and it is for the good. What this Travis Scott Satanic Blood Letting has shown me in a few short days is just how awake people (especially the new millenials) are in waking up. They may have already been awake, but the fallout of 'Travistock' (my new name for him) has been incredible. There is a fight for the Soul of this Planet and Satan is now losing. Between COVID and these psyops I have new hope for mankind. Enjoy the video. We are on it.
Related videos:
Related video: "Satan's Demonic Dystopia: Did He Use Travis Scott to Show Us His Pending Tsunami Wave?"
https://rumble.com/embed/vmdgph/?pub=et9v9
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTik
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda580?lang=en
BD007Marky on (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSGtbnSboHQuqm1CS8QgGJA
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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