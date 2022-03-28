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VN Hunter to be Indicted? Trump Lawsuits, Zelensky Peace Talks, NYC Sexcult
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30 views • March 28, 2022
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3.28.22 VN Hunter to be Indicted? Trump Lawsuits, Zelensky Peace Talks, NYC Sexcult
Ryan
Fox News Host Gets Word Hunter Biden Will Be ‘Indicted,’ President Will Pardon Him
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/03/28/fox-news-host-gets-word-hunter-biden-will-be-indicted-president-will-pardon-him/
Trump Calls for Clinton-appointed Judge to Be Recused from His Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton and the DNC
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/03/27/trump-calls-for-clinton-appointed-judge-to-be-recused-from-his-lawsuit-against-hillary-clinton-and-the-dnc/
“We Have Another Suit That Will Be Filed Shortly – I’ll Be Back… Next Week” – Trump Attorney Alina Habba Announces a New Lawsuit Will Be Filed next Week (Video)
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/03/26/we-have-another-suit-that-will-be-filed-shortly-ill-be-back-next-week-trump-attorney-alina-habba-announces-a-new-lawsuit-will-be-filed-next-week/
Justin
SEX CULT PROSTITUTION CLIENT LIST ACCIDENTALLY LEAKS; INCLUDES HEDGE FUND MANAGER, JUDGE, NYC ELITES
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/03/28/sex-cult-prostitution-client-list-accidentally-leaks-includes-hedge-fund-manager-judge-nyc-elites/
Ketanji Brown Jackson's claim child pornographers aren't pedophiles disputed by own experts
https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/ketanji-brown-jackson-disagreed-sentencing-commission-expert-witnesses?utm_source=justthenews.com&;utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators
LAPD: Chris Rock Declined to File Police Report After Will Smith Slap at Oscars
https://conservativebrief.com/chris-61518/
Rapidfire
Democrat Lawyers Object to Durham Asking Potential Jurors If They Have Links to Hillary Clinton’s Promotion of Russian Collusion Hoax
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/03/27/democrat-lawyers-object-to-durham-asking-potential-jurors-if-they-have-links-to-hillary-clintons-promotion-of-russian-collusion-hoax/
Zelensky Says Seeking Peace 'Without Delay' in Latest Round of Talks with Russia
https://undergroundnewswire80454979.wordpress.com/2022/03/28/zelensky-says-seeking-peace-without-delay-in-latest-round-of-talks-with-russia/
Emails from Hunter Biden’s Laptop Prove He Helped Secure Millions in Funding for Us Contractors in Ukraine Specializing in Deadly Pathogen Research
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/03/26/emails-from-hunter-bidens-laptop-prove-he-helped-secure-millions-in-funding-for-us-contractors-in-ukraine-specializing-in-deadly-pathogen-research/
Ukrainian Soldiers Film Themselves Calling Up Mothers of Russian Soldiers Killed in Action And Mocking Them
https://summit.news/2022/03/28/ukrainian-soldiers-film-themselves-calling-up-mothers-of-russian-soldiers-killed-in-action-and-mocking-them/
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• https://stillnessinthestorm.com/donate/
PROMOTION
REST SHIELD: https://bit.ly/Restshield
• 5G EMF Protection! Defend against cell phone, WIFI, cell tower, and electro smog that’s been linked to COVID-19 symptoms.
EVIDENCE: Study finds 5G technology a ‘significant factor’ in higher COVID case and death rates https://bit.ly/5gandCOVID
Books of the Week
• Shadow Men: An Encyclopedia of Mind Control
https://amzn.to/3uVwLEP
• Six-Minute X-Ray: Rapid Behavior Profiling
https://amzn.to/3JsogEY
TODAY’s Featured Content & Articles:
• Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win
https://amzn.to/3H9tOTg
Featured Content:
3.28.22 VN Hunter to be Indicted? Trump Lawsuits, Zelensky Peace Talks, NYC Sexcult
Ryan
Fox News Host Gets Word Hunter Biden Will Be ‘Indicted,’ President Will Pardon Him
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/03/28/fox-news-host-gets-word-hunter-biden-will-be-indicted-president-will-pardon-him/
Trump Calls for Clinton-appointed Judge to Be Recused from His Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton and the DNC
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/03/27/trump-calls-for-clinton-appointed-judge-to-be-recused-from-his-lawsuit-against-hillary-clinton-and-the-dnc/
“We Have Another Suit That Will Be Filed Shortly – I’ll Be Back… Next Week” – Trump Attorney Alina Habba Announces a New Lawsuit Will Be Filed next Week (Video)
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/03/26/we-have-another-suit-that-will-be-filed-shortly-ill-be-back-next-week-trump-attorney-alina-habba-announces-a-new-lawsuit-will-be-filed-next-week/
Justin
SEX CULT PROSTITUTION CLIENT LIST ACCIDENTALLY LEAKS; INCLUDES HEDGE FUND MANAGER, JUDGE, NYC ELITES
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/03/28/sex-cult-prostitution-client-list-accidentally-leaks-includes-hedge-fund-manager-judge-nyc-elites/
Ketanji Brown Jackson's claim child pornographers aren't pedophiles disputed by own experts
https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/ketanji-brown-jackson-disagreed-sentencing-commission-expert-witnesses?utm_source=justthenews.com&;utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators
LAPD: Chris Rock Declined to File Police Report After Will Smith Slap at Oscars
https://conservativebrief.com/chris-61518/
Rapidfire
Democrat Lawyers Object to Durham Asking Potential Jurors If They Have Links to Hillary Clinton’s Promotion of Russian Collusion Hoax
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/03/27/democrat-lawyers-object-to-durham-asking-potential-jurors-if-they-have-links-to-hillary-clintons-promotion-of-russian-collusion-hoax/
Zelensky Says Seeking Peace 'Without Delay' in Latest Round of Talks with Russia
https://undergroundnewswire80454979.wordpress.com/2022/03/28/zelensky-says-seeking-peace-without-delay-in-latest-round-of-talks-with-russia/
Emails from Hunter Biden’s Laptop Prove He Helped Secure Millions in Funding for Us Contractors in Ukraine Specializing in Deadly Pathogen Research
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/03/26/emails-from-hunter-bidens-laptop-prove-he-helped-secure-millions-in-funding-for-us-contractors-in-ukraine-specializing-in-deadly-pathogen-research/
Ukrainian Soldiers Film Themselves Calling Up Mothers of Russian Soldiers Killed in Action And Mocking Them
https://summit.news/2022/03/28/ukrainian-soldiers-film-themselves-calling-up-mothers-of-russian-soldiers-killed-in-action-and-mocking-them/
- Featured Supporters (Donate at https://stillnessinthestorm.com/donate/)
Vigilant Warrior Special Thanks to: Koren, Gary, Catherine, & Laura
Our Latest Interviews:
#38: Discernment & Media Manipulation with Vigilent News (Justin Deschamps & Ryan DeLarme)
https://youtu.be/4pUMsOKn9AE
OFFICIAL VIGILANT NEWS WEBSITE:
https://vigilant.news/
• Sign up for our newsletter, and get the news straight to your inbox:
https://bit.ly/VigilantNewsLetter
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https://t.me/vigilantnews
SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL:
+ Become a member for as little as 3$ per month • https://www.subscribestar.com/stillness-in-the-storm •
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