Ancient Paganism - Part 16 – Wiccan Tools: Altar, Candles, Degrees in the Craft, Legends

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Ancient Paganism - Part 16: Paganism in the Middle Ages – Wiccan Tools: Altar, Candles, Degrees in the Craft, Legends
What Tools Does Wicca Use To Gain Power?
We’ll begin to learn the elements of wicca, and next week the tools of the craft.
I’ll do a side-by-side comparison of what Wicca & Christianity teach about Jesus, Satan, Reincarnation, many gods, becoming a god, psychic powers, spiritism, & visualization.
Are these biblical practices, or do they come from the religion of the fallen angels?
Drop a comment & let me know what you think!
If you’re behind – start watching now
https://youtu.be/aDCLHLdmVE0
Total Freedom
An inspiring and thought-provoking show by Rina Lynn,
featured on www.Rinalynn.com delivers compelling, faith-based information
from people to people around the World, across multiple walks of life.
“With a weekly reach exceeding 2 million potential listeners on the Radio
and now offered on Roku & Amazon Fire
with a combined potential reach in excess of 200 million…
ON DEMAND on both Roku and Amazon Fire TV anytime you like.
This dynamic program offers interviews with real people, with real stories, and the power of a God, who transforms lives even in the most extraordinary circumstances.
To watch on TV just search for and open the "Last Christian Media" app from
either the Roku or Amazon Fire Store.”
Sponsor Ads Available:
One monthly fee
Now gives you almost unlimited reach, that never stops
15, 30, 60 seconds
Contact me: [email protected]
Donations @ www.rinalynn.com