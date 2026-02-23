Ancient Paganism - Part 16 – Wiccan Tools: Altar, Candles, Degrees in the Craft, Legends

Ancient Paganism - Part 16: Paganism in the Middle Ages – Wiccan Tools: Altar, Candles, Degrees in the Craft, Legends

What Tools Does Wicca Use To Gain Power?

We’ll begin to learn the elements of wicca, and next week the tools of the craft.

I’ll do a side-by-side comparison of what Wicca & Christianity teach about Jesus, Satan, Reincarnation, many gods, becoming a god, psychic powers, spiritism, & visualization.

Are these biblical practices, or do they come from the religion of the fallen angels?

Drop a comment & let me know what you think!





If you’re behind – start watching now

https://youtu.be/aDCLHLdmVE0

Total Freedom

An inspiring and thought-provoking show by Rina Lynn,

featured on www.Rinalynn.com delivers compelling, faith-based information

from people to people around the World, across multiple walks of life.

“With a weekly reach exceeding 2 million potential listeners on the Radio

and now offered on Roku & Amazon Fire

with a combined potential reach in excess of 200 million…

ON DEMAND on both Roku and Amazon Fire TV anytime you like.

This dynamic program offers interviews with real people, with real stories, and the power of a God, who transforms lives even in the most extraordinary circumstances.

To watch on TV just search for and open the "Last Christian Media" app from

either the Roku or Amazon Fire Store.”

Sponsor Ads Available:

One monthly fee

Now gives you almost unlimited reach, that never stops

15, 30, 60 seconds

Contact me: [email protected]

Donations @ www.rinalynn.com



