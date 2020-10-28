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Controle voltagem magnetico.
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21 views • October 28, 2020
Este es un tipo control de voltage e corriente, tambine se puede llamar de Amplificador magnetico.
Utilizado en la indústria para controlar grandes potencias.
Utilizado en la indústria para controlar grandes potencias.
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