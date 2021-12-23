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Inside Area 51 At the beginning of the new season, David Adair shares with us new information that has never been revealed on camera.
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695 views • December 23, 2021
Inside Area 51
At the beginning of the new season, David Adair shares with us new information that has never been revealed on camera. At the age of 17, he was taken to the secret facility hidden under Groom Lake, commonly known as Area 51. Here's how he became immersed in the secret projects.
S9E1
#english / german subtitles
At the beginning of the new season, David Adair shares with us new information that has never been revealed on camera. At the age of 17, he was taken to the secret facility hidden under Groom Lake, commonly known as Area 51. Here's how he became immersed in the secret projects.
S9E1
#english / german subtitles
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