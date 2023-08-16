“Quantum Dots” self-Assemble, Change Colors in Vaxed AND Un-Vaxed Blood! Dr Mihalcea bombshells!

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Shots Fired with DeAnna Lorraine
August 15, 2023
WATCH Shots Fired show with DeAnna Lorraine, weekdays every Tuesdays AND Thursday at 6pm CT/7pm ET!
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