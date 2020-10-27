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Tweet Series Day 41 (Oct 27, 2020)
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15 views • December 17, 2020
Hello Everybody, no time anymore to beat around the #Bush, let’s get to the point. This is @BernieSanders. You know what is the most fun in the world, seeing a psycho on Twitter come back at you (mob). More often than not, they usually have Bernie Supporter in their profile. I love blocking their rear end; it’s so fun. Bernie unashamed promotes socialism. Socialism is a defeatist mindset. He wants to give you EVERYTHING for free. This country was brought upon the values that hard work pays off. Just remember a penny earned is so much sweeter than a penny given to you. We are all guilty of this in all walks of life, me included. Sometimes it’s scary to do the work, but like Rachael from Friends once said, “I’m scared but it’s a good scared.” Don’t be afraid to do the work; you can do it. I BELIEVE IN YOU. Bernie wants to give you everything for free because he doesn’t believe in you at all. Get out there and do it. You will feel so much better. If I was Bernie’s tailor, instead of fitting him for a suit, I would fit him for a---
Note—Show pictures of Crazy Bernie; This is who you look up to? #CrazyBernie @BernieSanders
P— Hello Everybody, this doesn’t count. My name is not important and I pick on some Universities a lot. It is because I see what is happening, and I am not a fan. I do not want it to continue. I keep asking for Defunding. Maybe another reason I want some of them defunded is a little jealousy. Hey, I am human just like the rest of you. I went to an Institute of Technology and was a C Student. I did my best but I could have done a lot better. I am proud of my career in Manufacturing. I was nowhere near the best, but I showed up, did my work, and I am proud of all of it. We learn from our mistakes, and we take it to the next job. I am hoping that these Universities go back and make it a place where everyone is included, and everyone has a voice. That is the only way an exchanging of ideas works the best. I am still looking for former classmates, and I will keep looking.
Note—Play the Clip from the Movie PCU “We’re Not Gonna Protest”
https://youtu.be/1Avrd79U_zE; #PCU #WereNotGonnaProtest
Note—Show pictures of Crazy Bernie; This is who you look up to? #CrazyBernie @BernieSanders
P— Hello Everybody, this doesn’t count. My name is not important and I pick on some Universities a lot. It is because I see what is happening, and I am not a fan. I do not want it to continue. I keep asking for Defunding. Maybe another reason I want some of them defunded is a little jealousy. Hey, I am human just like the rest of you. I went to an Institute of Technology and was a C Student. I did my best but I could have done a lot better. I am proud of my career in Manufacturing. I was nowhere near the best, but I showed up, did my work, and I am proud of all of it. We learn from our mistakes, and we take it to the next job. I am hoping that these Universities go back and make it a place where everyone is included, and everyone has a voice. That is the only way an exchanging of ideas works the best. I am still looking for former classmates, and I will keep looking.
Note—Play the Clip from the Movie PCU “We’re Not Gonna Protest”
https://youtu.be/1Avrd79U_zE; #PCU #WereNotGonnaProtest
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