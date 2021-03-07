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Interview with Lynne Taylor, Common Core Diva
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20 views • March 07, 2021
In this episode, Lynne Taylor and I discuss Education, particularly her specialty of Common Core, as well as a few off topic subjects. Her research and expertise is invaluable to educate us all on what is happening with the education of our children, how we as adults fit into the "government's framework" and how each of us can make a difference by distributing this knowledge to all we can.
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