Why Study Cultured Vs 3D Food - Do You Know The Difference??

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently issued the first-ever inspection grant to a large-scale cell-cultured chicken factory in North Carolina. Although a number of other US states have sought to ban the production and sale of cell-cultured meats, North Carolina currently does not. To learn more about specific state laws pertaining to alternative protein products, click on the link below to visit NALC’s Alternative Proteins Laws State Compilation.
https://nationalaglawcenter.org/state-compilations/alternative-protein-laws-state-compilation/