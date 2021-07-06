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Trump supporters gather to hear from the 45th president in Fla.
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110 views • July 06, 2021
Thousands of Trump supporters gathered in Florida to hear from the 45th president at his second rally since leaving office. One America’s Stefan Kleinhenz caught up with some of them before the event took place.
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