LOCK STEP: BLUEPRINT FOR A ROCKEFELLER WORLD

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This 2010 Rockefeller Foundation document describes what they expected to get, and so far are getting, from a global pandemic.
Jump to page 18.
LOCK STEP: A world of tighter top-down government control and authoritarian leadership:
http://www.nommeraadio.ee/meedia/pdf/...
Bill Gates: The next outbreak? We're not ready.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Af6b...
The Coronavirus Hobgoblin
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2020/03/d...
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