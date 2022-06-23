Backstage movie "inglorious morons" ("Penza") Backstage 1

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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VbzhGrdYwqI
The backstage video from the set of the film "Penza" on which I worked as a camera behind the scenes.The Russian comedy of 2014 came out under the name "inglorious morons." Penza is a working name, and the nickname of the protagonist.
Director Yakimchuk Alexander and operator Garik Zhamgaryan made the film "Salamander Key" in 2011.
Who has not seen, I recommend viewing!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=STrnAortLoE
The film stars Evgeny Talashmanov, Alexander Tyutryumov, Kirill Polukhin, Margarita Adayeva, Mikhail Efremov.
Backstage 2:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_6SGxJuSlNE
Backstage film "inglorious morons" ("Penza") Backstage 2
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