Backstage movie "inglorious morons" ("Penza") Backstage 1

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VbzhGrdYwqI

The backstage video from the set of the film "Penza" on which I worked as a camera behind the scenes.The Russian comedy of 2014 came out under the name "inglorious morons." Penza is a working name, and the nickname of the protagonist.





Director Yakimchuk Alexander and operator Garik Zhamgaryan made the film "Salamander Key" in 2011.

Who has not seen, I recommend viewing!



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=STrnAortLoE

The film stars Evgeny Talashmanov, Alexander Tyutryumov, Kirill Polukhin, Margarita Adayeva, Mikhail Efremov.







Backstage 2:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_6SGxJuSlNE

Backstage film "inglorious morons" ("Penza") Backstage 2







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