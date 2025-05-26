The Colonels are AWOL

The Pastors and Preachers are supposed to be the leaders in this war. They either have surrendered by raising the Rainbow flag or are cowering in fear hoping the enemy does not notice them.





The White and Christian race are in an existential war -- they have us lined up for total genocide. Time to stop pretending this is not happening. Time to stop making excuses for our cowardice.





Fritz Berggren, PhD

Memorial Day, 2025 A.D.