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Ammunition Testing Capability | The New Redneck Ballistic Apparatus
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125 views • January 09, 2021
There is a new addition to the CloverTac range that will help with testing ammunition, or more specifically projectiles, in future videos. Big thanks to the CloverTac crew over on Patreon for helping make the Redneck Ballistic Appartus a reality.
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